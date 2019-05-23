Officials encourage preparing now for any severe weather

With the recent severe weather in Missouri and western Iowa, Linn County Emergency management is stressing how important it is to prepare. It says the best way to be ready for severe weather is by purchasing a weather radio and creating a plan of action.

"Make sure you know where you're going to go in the middle of the night when it's dark and scary, like the basement," Linn County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Steve O'Konek said. "Make sure you have some food and water, make sure it's adequate shelter. Know where that safe place is. Make sure you have a plan with your family members."

Anyone who still needs to get a weather radio, the First Alert Storm team will be holding its last event Friday. They'll be at the Dodge Street HyVee in Iowa City from 9 a.m. to noon. You can buy a weather radio there and have one of our five meteorologists program it.