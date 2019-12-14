Officials deem threat not credible after Marshalltown High School lockdown

An investigation of a threat made toward Marshalltown High School oN Friday led to a brief lockdown of the school, according to officials.

On Friday, December 13, 2019, school officials became aware of a threat made on social media against the school. They described the threat as "indirect," and following an investigation by Marshalltown Police, determined it to be not credible.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution while police investigated. The lockdown period was brief, and normal class dismissal time was still met.

Police are still investigating the incident.