Officials confirm 534 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths in Iowa on Monday

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced on Monday 534 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths in Iowa.

The new deaths occurred in Appanoose, Jasper, Poweshiek and Wapello Counties.

These new announcements brings the state's totals to 9,703 confirmed cases and 188 deaths.

A new outbreak at a long term care facility was reported at Accura HealthCare of Marshalltown, where six people were confirmed to have COVID-19. That brings the total number of long term care facilities in the state with outbreaks to 28.

In total, 57,161 people have been tested and 3,486 of the confirmed cases have recovered.

There are 389 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 37 of them having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 143 in the ICU, and 93 are on ventilators.

