Official's appointment to public records board criticized

A public information advocate says the appointment of an Iowa Human Services Department spokesman to the state public records board will make it easier for the department to deny access to information.

Matt Highland was named Wednesday to the Iowa Public Information Board, which enforces open records laws.

Randy Evans is director of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council, and he told The Des Moines Register the appointment could mute cases beyond just those involving the human services department.

The governor's office says Highland is “a perfect candidate” for the board. Highland says he would excuse himself from department-related complaints.