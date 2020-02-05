Officials: Two Iowans being tested for Wuhan coronavirus

State health officials have identified two Iowans being tested for Wuhan coronavirus, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said that, following the implementation of enhanced scrutiny for potential coronavirus cases, two Iowans are undergoing testing for 2019-nCoV. The results of the tests will not be made available for several days, according to officials.

The two people are under voluntary home confinement at this time. No other information about them or their location has been released.

The potential cases were associated with recent travel to China. Officials are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to conduct the testing.

Department of Public Health officials will be holding a public briefing on the matter at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.