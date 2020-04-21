Officials: Osceola County man killed in tractor rollover

Authorities in northwestern Iowa say a Hartley man has died after a tractor he was driver rolled into a ditch on top of him.

The Sioux City Journal reports that the accident happened around noon Monday, while 77-year-old Kenneth Boernsen was operating the tractor southwest of May City.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office says it appeared Boernsen was transporting a section of an old loader with his loader bucket raised, when the tractor tipped over into the ditch.

Boernsen was found by deputies under the tractor, and pronounced dead at the scene.