Officials: Man intentionally stepped in front of semi on Highway 13

Investigators said the man who was struck and killed by a semi along Highway 13 in Linn County Thursday intentionally stepped in front of the vehicle.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office said it happened shortly after 5:20 p.m. Thursday along Highway 13, just south of the intersection with Mount Vernon Road. On Friday, investigators said the man committed suicide.

No other information is being released in the case.

Editor's Note: KCRG-TV9 is not naming the man who died due to the cause of death being ruled a suicide.

If you, or someone you know, is struggling with thoughts of suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.