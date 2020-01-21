Officials: Florida residents should watch for falling iguanas as temperatures drop

Snow is exceedingly rare in south Florida, but some areas may be dealing with a totally different thing falling from the sky during an upcoming cold snap.

The National Weather Service office in Miami is alerting the public of the threat of falling iguanas, which can lose mobility during colder temperatures and fall from trees or other high perches. It put out the unusual guidance in a social media post on the office's Twitter account.

Iguanas, like other lizards, are cold-blooded and are subject to a phenomenon called "cold stunning." When this happens, they stop moving but are not dead, according to the NWS, and will resume normal functions when the temperature warms up.

Iguanas fell from trees during a previous cold snap in 2018, according to CNN.

Temperatures are forecast to dip into the low 40s in the city of Miami nearer to the coast. Inland areas could see lows in the 30s.