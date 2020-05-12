Officials: Davenport man shot by police in 2016 tried to hit trooper

A Davenport man who was shot by officers in 2016 after he rammed a police car now stands accused of trying to run down an Iowa State trooper over the weekend.

The Quad-City Times says 23-year-old Rodricco Radell Parks Jr. was arrested early Saturday morning after police say a trooper pulled over a sport utility vehicle in Davenport on suspicion of excessive speeding.

The trooper says that as he approached the SUV, a passenger — later identified as Parks — jumped into the driver's seat, threw the vehicle into reverse and tried to run over the trooper. A high-speed chase ensued and ended when police say Parks crashed into another vehicle.