Medical examiner rules murder-for-hire inmate died of heart disease

On Friday, the Iowa Medical Classification Center Correctional Facility ruled that the murder-for-hire inmate died from heart disease.

Justin Dewitt, 39, was found unresponsive in his cell on February 7th. They attempted resuscitation efforts and ended up calling an ambulance for assistance.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation conducted an investigation into the death and found that there was no foul play or that it was from self-farm.

The county medical examiner determined that Dewitt died from natural causes and that the cause of death of heart disease.