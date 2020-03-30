Officers respond to shots fired call Sunday night in southeast Cedar Rapids

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said it's investigating after a report of shots fired Sunday night.

(MGN)

It happened around 10:40 p.m. in the 2000 block of Grande Avenue SE.

Officers said they found multiple shell casings and broken glass in the area.

Witnesses told police the shots likely came from two vehicles chasing each other in the area.

No victims have been reported, police said, but a bullet did damage a car parked at 2023 Grand Avenue SE.

As of now, there are no suspects.