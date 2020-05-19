Officers investigating homicide in Pella

Officials in Pella are investigating the death of a woman as a homicide.

The Pella Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Major Crimes Unit are conducting the investigation after police say they found a woman unresponsive at a residence in the 100 block of Glenwood Street on May 18.

Police were responding to reports of a domestic disturbance at around 8:21 p.m.

Officers said they performed lifesaving measures, after the woman was found, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made, but law enforcement says they believe this to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

Officers are asking anyone with information to contact the Pella Police Department at 641-628-4921.