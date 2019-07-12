Officers assaulted at Iowa prison

Iowa prison officials say inmates assaulted three staff members on duty at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison.

Officials say a preliminary investigation shows two inmates assaulted another inmate with several sharpened objects Thursday.

Three correctional officers who responded to the incident suffered minor injuries. Two of them went to the hospital.

Medical personnel treated a third officer who then returned to work.

The inmate who was attacked also went to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Visits to the prison are suspended until further notice.

