Officer in Cedar Falls injured after assault investigation

An officer in Cedar Falls was injured after an incident with a suspect late Saturday night.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 2500 block of Olive Street.

An officer attempted to talk with a 20-year-old Daniel Morice about a possible assault. But then Morice ran away.

While restraining Morice, an officer was injured and taken to a nearby hospital with a knee injury. The officer is expected to be okay.

Morice was arrested and charged with interference with official acts causing serious injury.