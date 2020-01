A correctional officer is injured after an assault at the Anamosa State Penitentiary at 2:17 p.m. Sunday, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.

A press release reveals that an officer was working at his post when an inmate unexpectedly struck him in the face with a closed-fist strike.

The officer was transported to the Jones Regional Medical center to be treated for bruising.

The inmate was not injured.

Authorities are still investigating the situation.