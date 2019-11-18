Officer acted with "reasonable force" in July shooting, Johnson County attorney says

The Johnson County Attorney's Office released a report following an investigation into a July 2019 officer-involved shooting in Iowa City, saying the officer acted within the constraints of his job.

Bullet holes are visible in the glass of a bus stop shelter on South Riverside Drive in Iowa City on Monday, July 29, 2019 (Mary Green/KCRG)

Janet Lyness, Johnson County attorney, said in her report that the Iowa City Police Department officer Michael Clark "acted with reasonable force in defending himself and others" when he fired his gun at a suspect on Monday, July 29, 2019. She said that Clark had no other available course of action after a woman fired a BB gun at him.

At around 3:25 p.m. on the day of the incident, Clark responded to a call regarding a shoplifting incident at the Starbucks Coffee location near the corner of Highway 1 and Riverside Drive. Clark approached a woman matching the description of the suspect that was given to him by employees, but she refused to stop and speak with him.

The suspect continued to walk away, reaching a bus stop shelter along South Riverside Drive. She allegedly picked up a metal mobile power outlet device, but Clark took it from her. He turned away from her to set the stand elsewhere but was shot at with a BB gun as he turned to face the woman again. One of the BBs struck Clark in the face, and he responded by firing his gun five times toward the woman, hitting her in the left hand.

Lyness' investigation involved a review of extensive materials, including reports, video footage from body cameras and squad cars involved in the response, among other sources. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation assisted in the investigation.

The full report on the incident can be found through the county's website.