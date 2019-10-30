Off-duty sheriff's deputy arrested after alleged bar fight in Lisbon

An off-duty law enforcement officer was taken into custody on Tuesday night after an alleged altercation at a bar in Lisbon.

Robert Amos, 48, of rural Lisbon, was arrested and charged with assault, a simple misdemeanor. He was placed on administrative leave with pay by Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner while the department conducts an internal investigation.

According to the Linn County Sheriff's Office, Lisbon Police Department officers were sent to a call at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, about a disturbance at Beau Dylan's, Inc., located near the corner of U.S. Highway 30 and S Jackson Street in Lisbon.

Upon arrival, officers were told that an off-duty member of the sheriff's department, Amos, was allegedly involved in a fight with others in the bar. He was accused by another patron of assaulting them.

After gathering statements from witnesses and speaking to Amos at his home, who had left the bar before officers arrived, Amos was taken into custody.

"Notwithstanding the long held constitutional principle that a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, I find these allegations extremely concerning and have placed Deputy Robert Amos on administrative leave with pay, pending the outcome of an internal investigation," Gardner said, in a statement. "As the elected Sheriff, and the head of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, it is my responsibility to ensure that Sheriff’s Office personnel act professionally and appropriately at all times while both on- and off-duty and to take corrective action, when necessary, to address behavior that does not meet those standards."

Amos made an initial appearance in Linn County District Court on Wednesday morning. He was released from jail on his own recognizance. His trial date is set for mid-December.

Editor's note: The initial writing of this article indicated that Linn County Sheriff's deputies were involved with the emergency response and arrest of Amos. It was the Lisbon Police Department, and the article had been updated to reflect that.