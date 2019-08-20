Oddball campaign stops not the most important factor, but still make an impression

The Field of Dreams is an Iowa icon.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders bats during a campaign softball game in Dyersville on Aug. 19, 2019. (MARY GREEN/KCRG)

But at-bat this week wasn’t Shoeless Joe Jackson — it was Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, whose campaign hosted a softball game at the Dyersville field Monday night.

"I like how they try to do something different, instead of just talking at us,” Katrina Owensby, of Dubuque, a Sanders support who came out for the game, said. “They're trying to get us involved with the baseball game and everything."

"How could you not come out and watch Bernie play baseball at the Field of Dreams? It's quintessential Iowa,” added Hannah Frederick of Clermont.

The game happened days after Sanders and the other Democratic presidential candidates made the rounds at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, speaking at the Des Moines Register soapbox and having a bit of fun, too. Some rode the giant slide, others flipped pork chops and just about everyone chowed down on classic fair food.

Voters like Frederick said this lets them see a personal side of the candidates they might not get from stump speeches.

"They're just like us. It's just, they're just also campaigning to be president,” Frederick said.

According to Tim Hagle, a political science professor at the University of Iowa, relatability is key.

"To some extent, likeability is an important quality that a lot of people feel is needed in candidates,” Hagle said.

But will all this — the fair-food-eating, pork-chop-flipping, softball-playing and more — matter on Caucus Night on February 3, 2020?

"In terms of sort of the absolute yes or no, probably, the answer's no,” Hagle said.

But, he added, it can help.

"Whether it's Bernie Sanders playing baseball or just somebody walking around the fair, then it's the kind of the thing where you say, yeah I kind of like that person,” Hagle said. “Then maybe if the person you really like drops out, then you've got to go for a second choice or whatever it happens to be, then maybe that's somebody that you have a good feeling about, and you can go with them."

At the same time, Hagle said these events also have the potential to hurt candidates.

"Maybe they're in a greeting line, and they're real rude to somebody, then all of a sudden, that's going to be a turnoff to you, and you might decide, maybe not so much that person because I saw them in sort of a bad light,” Hagle said.

A 2015 Des Moines Register Iowa Poll suggests some of these traditions and oddities might not be as important to every voter.

The poll asked both Democratic and Republican caucus-goers what they want from candidates. More than 90 percent of people polled from both parties said taking questions from voters was important to them.

Near the bottom of the list, going to the Iowa State Fair was popular with just 27 percent of Democrats and 37 percent of Republicans.

Even less popular was eating Iowa’s signature pork tenderloin sandwich, with less than 20 percent of people from each party saying they cared about that.