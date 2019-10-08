October is a month of seasonal firsts

October is a month that features highly changeable weather in eastern Iowa. We can get warm enough for air conditioning, though more times than not, we are looking ahead to changing the furnace filter for the first time.

In an average October, we’ll experience a high temperature in the 40s for the first time of the season, which is what we’ll see this weekend. We’ll usually see our first freeze, as well. Finally, the first snow flurries of the year sometimes fly in October. It’s possible far northern Iowa could get a wet flurry or two as colder air pours in Friday, but the big snow will stay in the northern Plains.