October approaches, featuring several weeks of change

Fall is officially here, but we are still tracking above average temperatures. The Climate Prediction Center issued their October temperature and precipitation outlooks this past week.

At this point, it still looks like the majority of the Midwest could see above average temperatures throughout the month. Luckily, we are on the lower end of seeing well above average temperatures, so hopefully we will those fall-like temperatures soon enough.

Normally in October, we start the month in the upper 60s and end with highs in the mid-50s. Also, by the end of the month overnight lows should be in the mid-30s.

As far as precipitation, it looks like we will stay around normal throughout the month from their prediction. Normally, Cedar Rapids sees just over 2.5” of rainfall in October.