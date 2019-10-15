October Student of the Month: Kyle Koppes

It's time to reveal the October winner for the KCRG-TV9 Student of the Month.

This month's winner is Kyle Koppes, a senior at Springville. Koppes is captain of his football, basketball, track and baseball teams. He has worked with youth camps to teach younger kids how to play.

Koppes also carries a 4.0 GPA and is earning college credit at Kirkwood. In addition, Koppes is a member of the National Honor Society and the student senate.

Look for his full story later this month.

We are still looking for nominations for November's Student of the Month. You can nominate a student who excels in or out of the classroom in grades K through 12. Click or tap here to send in a nomination.