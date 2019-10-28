October Snow

Late October brings winter weather lovers a treat. A rain/snow mix develops, transitioning to all snow overnight. All the rain/snow moves out overnight leaving the morning slushy in spots. Accumulations will generally be 1-2” mainly on grassy and elevated areas. Highs near 40 melts anything away setting up out second chance for snow this week. A storm moves to the south and east of the state Wednesday and for Halloween on Thursday. The track will be important to watch as it determines where the greatest accumulation falls. Have a great night!