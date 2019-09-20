Occasionally wet weather this weekend

A handful of storms will persist into the afternoon and possibly be around this evening. Any of those will produce locally heavy rain. However, most of us won't have to deal with them, but it would be wise to be weather-aware if you're going to be out this evening. Otherwise, plan for another humid day with some breaks in the clouds and highs that go into the 80s. An isolated shower or storm is possible overnight.

For Saturday into Sunday, occasional rain and possibly a thunderstorm will be likely. Some heavy rainfall is possible, too, particularly in southern Iowa. It'll be cooler this weekend with highs in the 70s, but the mugginess is still in place.

Next week looks more comfortable, with the first couple days of fall shaping up to be quite nice.