Occasional storms continue, along with muggy weather

The next couple days will have a summer-like flavor to them with highs near 80 and some mugginess to go along with it. We'll also see scattered showers and storms, but they will be the kind that just pop up and bring a downpour to one neighborhood, while across town there's not much of anything.

The highest chances will probably be in the afternoons through early part of the night, and there will be many dry hours despite the possibility of rain each of the next few days. The risk of severe weather is fairly low although we'll still have local downpours.

A cold front sweeps through later Thursday, knocking down temperatures but also the humidity. This weekend looks pleasant as highs fall to near 70 under a fair amount of sunshine.