Occasional rain turns to snow and wind this weekend

Easter weekend will be occasionally wet and for some, will end with wet snow. Clouds increase Friday night and will be around on Saturday as showers eventually become likely. We should see highs climb into the 50s.

Showers continue Saturday night into Sunday. As a stronger weather system moves passes by to our south, it'll pull down colder air late Sunday. Rain will mix with and gradually change to snow from the northwest, and for most of us that changeover should happen Sunday evening into the night. While the heaviest snow should fall outside our area, northern Iowa may get up to a few inches with minor accumulation possibly as far south as Highway 30. How much you get will depend on the track of the system, so stay updated throughout the weekend. Strong winds also take over as much colder air pours into the Midwest.