Occasional rain continues today into tonight

A rather wet day is upon us, with showers already beginning this morning. A little bit of freezing rain is possible over the far north and east where temperatures are at or below freezing early on. But, warm air will continue to be drawn into this system allowing a changeover to plain rain. Expect the coverage and intensity of that rain to increase toward evening and into the early morning hours of Sunday. At least half an inch of rain is a pretty sure bet, with area of an inch or more looking pretty likely as well. Temperatures reach a late-day high in the upper 40s and low 50s. Things stay mild, at least early on, for Sunday, before some colder air wraps around this system. This will allow some light snow to develop Sunday night into Monday, causing minor accumulations north of Highway 30. The rest of the work week is dry, and mild with highs in the 30s and 40s. The next chance for precipitation is on Saturday with a little bit of rain or snow.