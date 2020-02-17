Oats make the perfect breakfast

When it comes to a quick and healthy breakfast, a jar of “overnight oats” is a great option. This popular instant meal is convenient, nutritious, and delicious. Easy as 1, 2, 3! Rolled oats + milk + fruit. Simply refrigerate overnight and enjoy in the morning.

Benefits

• Time Saver: It takes less than 5 minutes to prepare the night before. No cooking or mess. Easy grab and go in the morning.

• Endless Possibilities: There are so many flavor possibilities so breakfast won’t get boring. Ingredient options include frozen, fresh or dry fruit, peanut butter, chocolate, honey, cinnamon, nuts, chia seeds, hemp seeds, flax seeds, and vanilla. Get creative!

• Meal in a Jar One serving provides three of the five MyPlate food groups. Plus, oats are loaded with healthy minerals like phosphorus, magnesium, zinc, manganese, and iron.

• Fiber: Oats and fruit are natural carbohydrates that contain fiber, which improves digestion, and helps us feel full longer.

• Whole Grains: Oats contain whole grains which can reduce risks of heart disease, diabetes, and certain cancers. The recommendation is at least three servings of whole grains each day.

Tips

• Use old fashioned, quick cooking, or rolled oats; they work best. (Avoid instant or steel cut)

• The oat to liquid ratio is 1:1 (½ cup oats and ½ cup milk or 1/3 cup oats and 1/3 cup milk)

• Almond or soy milk may be used for a dairy-free option

Spend Smart Eat Smart Recipe, try all three varieties.

Overnight Oats

Ingredients

Peanut Butter Variety:

• 1/3 cup old fashioned or rolled oats

• 2 tablespoons peanut butter

• 1/3 cup nonfat milk

• ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1 teaspoon honey

Pumpkin Variety:

• 1/3 cup old fashioned or rolled oats

• 1/3 cup pumpkin puree

• 1/3 cup nonfat milk

• ½ teaspoon cinnamon

• 2 teaspoons packed brown sugar

Yogurt Variety:

• 1/3 cup old fashioned or rolled oats

• 1 container (6 ounces) nonfat yogurt (any flavor)

• 1/3 cup nonfat milk

• Optional: Add ½ cup chopped fruit or nuts. Try Greek yogurt for a protein boost

Instructions

1. Pour all ingredients into a small container (1-2 cup size) with lid that fits tight.

2. Stir until all ingredients are combined.

3. Seal container with a lid. Store in the refrigerator overnight.

4. Serve for breakfast in the morning with chopped fruit or nuts, if desired.

Overnight Oats: Serves 1 | $0.58 per serving

Nutrition information (per serving): 190 calories, 2.5g total fat, 0.5g saturated fat, 0mg cholesterol, 40mg sodium, 39g total carbohydrates, 6g fiber, 16g sugar, 7g protein

Recipe courtesy of ISU Extension and Outreach’s Spend Smart. Eat Smart. website: https://spendsmart.extension.iastate.edu/recipes/

