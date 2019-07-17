Nursing home employee charged with illegally acquiring controlled substances from job

A nursing home employee has been charged with illegally taking controlled substances from her workplace in late 2018 and early 2019, according to court filings.

Katie Louise Boll, 31, of Manchester, was charged with 13 counts of acquiring a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, deception, and subterfuge, and one count of tampering with a consumer product.

Prosecutors alleged in the indictment that Boll took controlled substances from at least 14 patients that she was caring for at the nursing home. The substances included codeine, hydrocodone, morphine, oxycodone, and tramadol.

Boll also is accused of diluting morphine with mouthwash, which injured one of the residents at the nursing home.

If convicted, the maximum total sentence for all charges would be 62 years in jail, $3.5 million fine, and 42 years of supervised release.

Boll is out on bail after making an initial appearance on Tuesday, July 16. Her next court date is September 16.