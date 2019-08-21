Nurses sue University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Board of Regents for late wage payments

A group of nurses and other health care providers at the University of Iowa Hospitals and clinics say they didn't get paid for extra hours on time.

They filed a lawsuit against the Board of Regents Monday.

Iowa law requires employers to pay overtime during the pay period or 12 days after, but the suit claims UIHC doesn't pay until one or two months later.

The University says it's following the law and employees are paid within a month, according to the Iowa City Press-Citizen.

One example included in the lawsuit said one employee worked three hours beyond her shift in May 2019, but she wasn't paid until almost three months later.

“Our attorney notified UIHC almost a year ago that the practice of paying certain kinds of so-called wage adjustments, as laid out in their own policy manual, months and months after employees earned them violated Iowa law. We asked them to stop. Unfortunately for them, they brushed aside our members’ concerns and continued with business as usual,” said Cathy Glasson the president of SEIU, Local 199 which represents thousands of nurses and other salaried health professionals at UIHC.

In a statement to KCRG-TV9, UIHC said, "The university does not discuss matters that involve litigation."