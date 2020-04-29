Nurse at the Black Hawk County Jail tests positive for COVID-19

A nurse working at the Black Hawk County Jail has tested positive for the coronavirus and is now in quarantine in accordance with the Sheriff's Office policy.

Officials said the nurse normally works the night shift and has a minimal amount of contact with staff and inmates. The facility has increased protocols and surveillance monitoring of staff and inmates in response to this news.

The nurse is with Naphcare, Incorporated, the correctional healthcare company contracted to provide 24-hour medical and mental health coverage for the jail. The nurse's name has not been released.

