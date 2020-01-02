The Cedar Rapids Police Department says they have received video surveillance from a shooting that happened on New Year’s Day.

Number of people registering cameras with police on the rise this holiday season

The shooting happened on the 4500 Block of Wenig Rd. on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids just after 6 PM. Police said bullets did hit a home on the street and believe it to be a targeted incident. In the video you can see a car pull up, two people get out, and a number of seconds later the two return to the car and flee the area. Police believe this car to be involved in the shooting.

It’s usually a pretty quiet neighborhood besides all the high school traffic,” said Fran Krier lives near where the shooting took place. “I was sitting on the couch watching TV and all of a sudden we heard probably six pops.”

Krier said he had been looking into home surveillance or doorbell recording system of his own but living this close might speed that process up.

Those with the Cedar Rapids and Marion Police Departments have a database people can sign up so police know who to call if an incident happens.

“Your doorbell camera might have that piece that we’re looking for as evidence,” said Marion Public Relations Officer Tom Daubs.

Officer Daubs said the number of people signed up for the Marion Police Department’s database has gone up from about 60 to 93 this holiday season.

“It might be your house that was victimized or your property that was damaged, but it can be really huge in solving the case if we can video from you or your neighbors,” he said.

The Marion Police Department said it has not yet been able to utilize the data from the public, but the more people that signup, the more people like the Kriers, have a little peace of mind.

“It is definitely concerning being right across the street from the school,” said Krier.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said the shooting is still under investigation.

