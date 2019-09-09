Number of measles cases grows to 1,241

The measles outbreak in the United States continues to grow.

As of Thursday, the number of cases reached 1,241, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's seven cases more than the previous weeks.

Cases have been confirmed in 31 states. The CDC says more cases are among people who were not vaccinated against measles.

The CDC also reported more than 75 percent of measles cases were linked to outbreaks in New York State and New York City.

Iowa has had two confirmed cases this year.

Click here to learn more about measles from the CDC.