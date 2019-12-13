Number of animals rescued from Cricket Hollow Zoo exceeds 400

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa now says more than 400 animals have rescued from Cricket Hollow Zoo.

The organization said every building included in the court order had been cleared after Monday's rescue. But when rescuers returned Thursday, they found new animals placed inside those buildings.

On Thursday, the group took in animals including llamas, parakeets and opossums. This comes after ARL spent 18 hours on Tuesday in Manchester rescuing more than 150 animals.

A judge had ordered to have the animals removed because of poor living conditions.

The owners, Pam and Tom Sellner, provided a statement to TV9's coverage partners at KMCH Radio in Manchester. They called the group that sued them quote, "an animal rights terrorist group whose agenda is to close down all animal enterprise." They also say the raid is part of an animal rights agenda happening across the country. They went on to say quote "we may not have been a fancy facility but our animals were well cared for."

The ARL said many more animals are still missing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Animal Legal Defense.