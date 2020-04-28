Number of Iowa COVID-19 cases surpasses 6,000; 9 additional deaths reported

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday announced 508 new cases of COVID-19 in addition to nine more deaths. This brings the statewide total to 6,376 positive cases and 136 deaths.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a news conference regarding COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Iowa, Monday, April 6, 2020. (Oliva Sun/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool)

The nine deaths were in Black Hawk, Bremer, Dubuque, Polk, and Poweshiek counties.

Health officials also reported there are outbreaks at 23 long-term care facilities in the state.

According to the state's website, 304 people remain in the hospital with the virus.

Click or tap here to see complete information from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Gov. Reynolds also announced on Tuesday a new TestIowa site in Waterloo. The new site will open on April 29.