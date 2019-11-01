November’s temperature outlook isn’t warm in the Midwest

The monthly outlook for November has been released and it’s essentially a continuation of what we’ve had over the past five days.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center shows a higher probability of colder than normal temperatures for the Upper Midwest and much of the Ohio Valley and northeast United States. The western parts of the country are favored for above-normal temperatures.

Within this outlook, the first half of November looks particular cold, especially in the Upper Midwest. Don’t be surprised if highs can’t get out of the 20s in parts of our area by the end of next week.