November tornado touches down in central Iowa

When you think of November, you may not think of severe weather or tornadoes. On Saturday, a rare November tornado touched down in Dallas County in central Iowa.

A brief tornado in Dallas County Saturday, November 30, 2019. (Courtesy: Iowa State Patrol)

A few weak thunderstorms developed near Des Moines with enough energy for a brief tornado to form. This prompted tornado warnings in Gutherie and Dallas counties. The National Weather Service in Des Moines reported that that tornado happened northeast of Guthrie Center around 4 p.m.

There were no reports of injuries or damage from this storm.

Also on Saturday night in Tama, emergency managers reported pea-sized hail that lasted for a few minutes and a house was struck by lightning in Gladbrook.