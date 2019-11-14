November chill continues

Low, gray clouds are a very common sight in November and we should see plenty of those today. Plan on another chilly one with highs only into the upper 20s in most areas.

There are no systems of note on the horizon through Saturday night at least, and we should get above freezing tomorrow! That would be the first time this week.

This weekend, plan on highs around 40 with a chance of a few light showers on Sunday.

Next week, highs should stay pretty flat around 40 degrees with only a few minor systems coming across the upper Midwest. While this could be a slower process than we'd like, much of the snow and ice should be melted away by early next week.