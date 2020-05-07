Novel coronavirus forcing city meetings to go online, experts offer tips to avoid issues

Leaders in many eastern Iowa cities have been forced to handle city business in a different forum than they are accustomed to.

Iowa City City Hall on May 7, 2020. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

The pandemic has forced many city councils and city leaders to meet their colleagues and their neighbors online. State law requires these meetings to stay public. So many are using Zoom or other video meetings to stay connected.

While some city leaders say it certainly was not expected they would be working online, a cybersecurity expert says it is important that key security measures are put in place to avoid any issues.

When Iowa City City Council member Janice Weiner found out she would fill a seat on the Iowa City City Council last November, she did not expect to leave her actual seat empty during meetings.

"None of us expected any of this, but one of the things I learned in my years in the foreign service, is that you always have to be flexible and ready and able to roll with the punches," Weiner said.

Those meetings are now all online, but she says that has not stopped people in Iowa City from giving feedback.

"We've gotten a ton of e-mails on a variety of different issues and many, many people have either called in or 'Zoomed' in with their computers to tell us what they're thinking about, or a specific issue," Weiner said.

However, that technology can be manipulated through things like "Zoombombing," when someone or a group of people enter a meeting and act inappropriately.

"Especially when the precautions aren't taken," said Brandon Potter, Chief Technology Officer for ProCircular, a cybersecurity company in Coralville. "A lot of these softwares that have been exponentially increasing in their usage, there are some features built-in."

Potter says it is important to have measures in place requiring registration for meetings and e-mailing passwords so not just anyone can join the meeting uninvited. Potter reviewed the measures the city of Iowa City has in place for its meetings and said they are about as good as they can be.

"Everything's not 100% foolproof," Potter said. "But doing as much as we can with the features and the restrictions available, I feel that what I've seen, this is about as far as we can go."

Going online serves as another way normal operations for many, have had to change. But Weiner says it is another chance to set an example- even after the pandemic has passed.

"We're still going to have the obligation not only to keep each other safe but model what we believe is safe behavior to our constituents," Weiner said.