Notable out-of-season cold events

This week is a good reminder that it can still be very chilly in May if all the right factors come together. However, it’s been an interesting as of late when it comes to these out-of-season events.

Over Mother’s Day weekend of 2019, we had some cold weather that was the fourth-coldest coldest on record in Cedar Rapids. Then we had the snowy and cold Halloween, which was also a record. Finally, we had another out-of-season record snowfall event on April 16th over southern Iowa.

Going into this weekend, watch for a widespread frost, and probably a freeze, in our area!