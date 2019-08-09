Not windy? That’s not unusual in August

Have you noticed how little wind there’s been lately? That’s because August is, on average, the least windy month in eastern Iowa. This is because temperatures are generally pretty uniform across the Midwest, leading to less difference in air pressure and therefore less wind. The average wind speed for the month is only 7 mph. Later in August, the wind does tend to increase more as we tend to get a taste of fall from cold fronts. In fact, the record low for August in Cedar Rapids is 37 degrees back in 1915 – cold enough to produce a wind chill if there was any breeze!