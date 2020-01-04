'Not safe to move': Fire threats intensify in Australia

A "double tragedy" unfolded when a father and son became the latest victims of the worst wildfire season in Australian history.

In this Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, aerial photo, wildfires rage under plumes of smoke in Bairnsdale, Australia. Thousands of tourists fled Australia's wildfire-ravaged eastern coast Thursday ahead of worsening conditions as the military started to evacuate people trapped on the shore further south. (Glen Morey via AP)

Authorities say the early and devastating wildfire season has now killed 23 people. Dick and Clayton Lang were identified Saturday after their bodies were found on a highway on Kangaroo Island.

The growing death toll comes as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called up about 3,000 reservists because the threat of wildfires has escalated in at least three states.

Officials are warning that the fires could move "frighteningly quick" and that it may be too late for some to evacuate.