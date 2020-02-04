Northwood woman accused of lying about cancer pleads not guilty

An Iowa woman accused of faking cancer to collect donations has pleaded not guilty.

Jennifer Mikesell, of Northwood (Courtesy: Worth County Jail)

Jennifer Hope Mikesell, of Northwood, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, theft and other crimes. She entered the pleas Monday. Her trial is scheduled to begin April 1.

Authorities say the Northwood resident had told people she was receiving cancer treatments at Mayo Clinic Health System in Rochester, Minnesota. Iowa court records say Mayo has no record of Mikesell being diagnosed or treated there.

The court records say Mikesell received multiple donations of money, food and other supplies, as well as a bedroom makeover.