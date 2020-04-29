Northwest wind continues as sunshine returns

Cool and windy conditions were present throughout our Wednesday. Now we await a recovery that takes us into the weekend. Breezy conditions persist through the remainder of the week but don’t look for 50 mph gusts. Highs climb with sunshine tomorrow into the middle to upper 60s. Friday we could see a few sprinkles as more clouds are around. As the weekend begins Saturday is beautiful. 70s should be seen statewide with a shower chance coming on Sunday. Have a good night and stay healthy!