Northwest Iowa man accused of price gouging on eBay

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller sued an Orange City man for alleged price gouging.

This is the first lawsuit filed by Miller's office alleging excessive prices during the pandemic. It alleges that Michael Evan Noteboom, who has the eBay account "mn65," charged excessive prices on more than 250 items on eBay, including toilet paper, paper towels and disinfecting and sanitizing products.

The lawsuit was filed April 24 and asks a judge to order a temporary and permanent injunction to stop Noteboom from selling household merchandise on any platform. It also seeks consumer restitution and civil penalties.

Under the Iowa Consumer Fraud Act, individuals found in violation of Iowa's price-gouging rule could face civil penalties of up to $40,000.

Attorney General Tom Miller says his office warned the defendant repeatedly to stop his activities.