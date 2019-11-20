Northern Iowa champion wrestler to meet President Trump on Friday

A wrestler from the University of Northern Iowa will be taking the opportunity to meet with the president on Friday after winning a national championship in 2019.

Drew Foster, of Burlington, who won the NCAA Division I wrestling title for the Panthers at the 184-pound weight class in 2019, will meet President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington on Friday, November 22, 2019. It will be his first trip to the nation's capital.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime event to see the White House in this capacity,” Foster said, in a statement. “It would be cool to get a tour and just be able to get to see Washington, D.C. Who knows when that opportunity will come forward again? There’s just so much history. I think I’ll take a lot of pictures, especially for my family too, so I can share it with everyone back home.”

Foster's individual championship was the first one for Northern Iowa's program since 2000. The school did not have a finalist until this year's tournament since 2005. He was the 25th two-time all-american for the Panthers in wrestling.

Foster will try to balance keeping his teaching skills sharp and honing his wrestling abilities for an attempt to represent the United States on the world stage.

“The main focus will be wrestling, but I am not the type of person who likes to sit around, so I’m going to look for some substitute teaching positions,” Foster said, in a statement. “I am building a lot of connections now to where I can be able to get into some schools and work multiple days and help out.”

Foster is currently a student teacher at Hoover Middle School in Waterloo, teaching sixth-grade mathematics. He is planning on graduating from Northern Iowa, majoring in elementary and middle-level education.