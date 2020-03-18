Northern Iowa, Iowa State moving rest of semester online, canceling commencement

The remaining two universities under the auspices of the Iowa Board of Regents will be conducting all instruction online for the rest of the semester, among other restrictions, according to school officials.

The campanile on the University of Northern Iowa campus on August 26, 2019. (Mary Green/KCRG)

Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa will begin online-only instruction for the rest of the spring 2020 semester on Monday, March 23, 2020.

Iowa State University changes:

All university events, on- and off-campus, will be canceled or moved online through at least May 9. This includes graduation commencement ceremonies.

The Department of Residence will be directing students who live on-campus with information about move-out procedures, which will begin restricted access starting on Sunday, March 22. Move-outs begin on Friday, March 20, at 5:00 p.m. More information is available at the school's housing website.

University of Northern Iowa changes::

Similar to ISU and the University of Iowa, graduation commencement ceremonies for the spring semester are canceled. UNI is encouraging students to instead participate in the Fall 2020 commencement exercises, if they choose.

In addition to online instruction for the Spring semester, instruction for the Summer 2020 period will also be online-only. Faculty will be in communication with students with details on how those courses will be conducted.

Certain waivers have been granted to students who are working toward teaching certification, which will be communicated with students by school officials.

Student Health and the Counseling Center will be offering only telehealth appointments starting on Monday, March 23. Contact will be offered by telephone or online teleconference suite Zoom.