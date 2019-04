Some drivers in northeast Iowa could have a longer drive starting Monday.

The Lansing Bridge in Allamakee county will close at around 8 a.m. Monday to fix its steel beams.

The bridge connects Lansing to Crawford County Wisconsin, across the Mississippi River.

The detour means drivers will have to go north to La Crosse, Wisconsin or south to Marquette, each about 30 miles away.

The construction should last about a week.