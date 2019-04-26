Northeast Iowa prepares for spring snow

La Porte City's public works director, Sam Weich, says he is not happy about snow in the forecast but says if there is accumulation he and his team are ready.

One reason Weich is less than thrilled is because they have already taken the snow plows off their trucks. The trucks are also currently being used for spring projects in the community.

Weich says they can put their plows back on if need be relatively quickly and even begin putting down sand too. Their equipment is also in good shape and once it is installed is ready to hit the roads.

"It will probably be just like any other snow fall if we get enough accumulation and it needs our attention," said Weigh. "We'll just treat it the same way and decide if we need any traction control."

Teresa Seibert, the owner Tootsie's Ice Cream and More, says she is not too happy about the winter weather either because she recently put out their patio furniture for patrons hoping to eat out side.

"The winter can go," said Seibert. "We've had enough."

There good news Siebert says is her ice cream sales increase when it is cold.