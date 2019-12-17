Jury convicts Hillary Hunziker of stabbing ex-husband to death

A jury convicted a woman Tuesday whose attorney had said his client was insane when she stabbed to death her former husband in northeast Iowa.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that Hillary Hunziker was found guilty of first-degree murder and will be sentenced later to life in prison.

A Buchanan County District Court document says a child called 911 early on Nov. 6, 2017, and said, "My mom just stabbed my dad."

That was followed by a call from Jason Hunziker, who said his former wife had stabbed him.

The complaint says deputies later found Jason Hunziker dead in his Independence home.