Northeast Iowa health clinics to receive over $1 million in federal grant

A northeast Iowa nonprofit organization will be receiving a significant grant from a federal agency to help bolster its health care offerings.

Peoples Community Health Clinic, Inc., will be awarded a $1,039,051 grant from the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

The organization provides certain health care services to any person, regardless of financial situation or insurance status. This includes medical, dental, and urgent care services, among other specialized programs.

Peoples Clinic has one location in both Waterloo and Clarksville.